Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is enjoying a glorious run at the worldwide box office. In India, the pace has been maintained steadily, and the film is making good use of holidays. On the other hand, the stardom of SRK is doing wonders in the overseas market. As a result, the mark of 400 crores is pretty close now. In the meantime, the biggie has surpassed the global lifetime collection of RRR (Hindi) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Keep reading to know more!

The dramedy was released on 21st December and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. After the initial good start, there were chances of the film going down at ticket windows. However, the segment of family audiences has been doing wonders, and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has enjoyed solid support due to the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Dunki at the worldwide box office

The makers of Dunki have been consistently sharing the official collection, and yesterday, they released the poster of 361.30 crores gross. Yes, you read that right! The film has amassed 361.30 crores gross at the worldwide box office in just 10 days, and it’s already a big success. In India, the film has earned 176.22 crores net, which equals 207.93 crores gross. In overseas, the collection stands at 153.37 crores gross.

Yes, considering the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, record-breaking numbers were expected from Dunki. Still, the film has done good enough business in a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

Dunki surpasses RRR (Hindi) & Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

The glory of Dunki continues as it has surpassed many biggies on the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, it has crossed the lifetime collection of RRR’s Hindi version (342.12 crores gross) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (348.89 crores gross).

With the update of day 11 (second Sunday), Dunki will be beating Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores gross), Bajirao Mastani (361 crores gross), Kabir Singh (368.32 crores gross), Krrish 3 (374 crores gross) and Kick (377 crores gross). The mark of 400 crores will be crossed by today or tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

