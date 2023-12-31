As predicted, the New Year has brought new hope for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The film has jumped back to double digits to get the one last boost before it bids adieu to the box office. Is the escalation better than expected? Or did it fail to utilize the situation optimally? Let’s find out!

Dunki crossed the 175-crore mark on its 10th day, and a double-digit blast’s expectations were there on the 11th day. The mission has been accomplished as the film is cruising faster than ever to the 200-crore club.

Sitting comfortably at 176.22 crore* after ten days, the film will almost touch the 190 crore mark after adding today’s (day 11) collection. As per early trends, Shah Rukh Khan‘s film has earned around 12-13 crore on the last day of the year 2023.

This will take the movie’s grand total to 188-189 crore, and Monday’s New Year holiday could very well help the film to breach the 200 crore mark. Despite the mixed response from critics as well as the audience, the holiday period helped Dunki to not go entirely unnoticed at the box office.

Plus, releasing Pathaan & Jawan before this one was surely an intelligent strategy; here’s a detailed article in which we talked about how Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster strategy proved to be a masterstroke for Dunki.

While talking about Hirani’s direction in the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More, in his Dunki movie review, wrote, “I’m a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s films. While he has always been a phenomenal filmmaker, his writing also amazes me. If you observe closely, the stories of Hirani’s films are very simple. It’s the characters and the screenplay that take films to the next level. Characters with a back story, situational humor, and a perfectly placed emotional quotient have always been strengths of his films.”

