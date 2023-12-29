2023 Box Office: After 19 Years, Shah Rukh Khan With #1 Jawan & #2 Pathaan Scores A Hattrick For Top 2 Highest Grossers

Despite Dunki being a heartbreakingly bad film, Shah Rukh Khan still had a phenomenal year at the box office with his two action biggies, Pathaan and Jawan. While Pathaan occupied the Republic Day weekend of 2023, Jawan dropped in theaters on Janmashtami. Both the films earned magically.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan could have broken all records if Dunki could have been the film everyone imagined. More so, if Rajkumar Hirani‘s social drama had matched the number game of the other two SRK films, then history could have been made.

A Historical Record

If Dunki had performed well, then Shah Rukh Khan could have made a historical record of delivering the top three films of the highest-grossing films in a year. However, Dunki did not happen, and this unachievable record turned into a distant dream.

Top Two Grossers

Despite Dunki not performing well, Shah Rukh Khan has claimed the top 2 spots in the list of highest-grossing films of 2023. Jawan, with 640.42 crore, and Pathaan, with 543.322 crore, are the top two highest-grossing films of 2023.

Hattrick For The Record

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved the record for the third time in his career. He made this record for the first time in 1995 with DDLJ and Karan Arjun. While Raj-Simran’s love story collected 53.5 crore at the box office, Karan Arjun collected 25.3 crore, both at number 1 and number 2 in the list of highest-grossing films of 1995.

SRK made this record for the second time in 2004 with Veer Zara and Main Hoon Naa. While the YRF film helmed by Yash Chopra collected 43 crore, Farah Khan’s debut film earned 37 crore at the box office.

Jawan and Pathaan

This year, with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has claimed the top two seats for the third time. Interestingly, apart from the year 2023, the other two record-making years have a combination of an action film and a romantic film. But this year, SRK revamped himself in an action avatar, which was a gamble but has clearly paid well at the box office.

Here’s hoping 2024 brings him bigger and better numbers!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Officially Snatches The Crown From South Indian Films After Six Years, Earns The Sixth HGOTY Of His Entire Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News