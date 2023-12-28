2024 is just a few hours away, and while Dunki and Salaar have wrapped the year 2023, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to welcome the new year with their film Merry Christmas. While Katrina Kaif is starting the festivities as well, dropping a few days before Makar Sankranti, it will be Hrithik Roshan who will lead the pack.
There has been no doubt that festivals are obviously the best prospect for a film release, which brings in higher box office numbers. If the films match the flavor of the festival, then it is a riot at the box office.
Since the last few years, Akshay Kumar has tapped well into his Deshbhakti flavor with Independence Day and Republic Day releases, while Salman Khan has been ruling Eid for years, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn tapped on some of their best family entertainers on Diwali.
The upcoming festival releases of 2024 are a very interesting list that would bring some of the biggest and the most anticipated films of the year. Over 12 festivals and 12 films are riding currently, and these 12 biggies are expected to bring 2000+ crore at the box office.
While they collectively would bring this huge number, some of these films have the potential to turn into 500+ crore grossers. Here are the 12 major festival releases for the upcoming year 2024.
- Festival: Makar Sankranti
- Film: Merry Christmas
- Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi
- Hype-meter: Average
Box Office Expectation: The Tiger 3 actress and the Jawan actor are collaborating on a Sriram Raghavan film. What else would one need? While the film would have created much more buzz owing to the unusual pairing, it didn’t grab many eyeballs. Still, the film is expected to be a box office hit. Guess why? Because of Sriram Raghavan, whose last film, Andhadhun, collected 72.50 crore at the box office and was a hit.
- Festival: Republic Day
- Film: Fighter
- Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor
- Hype-meter: Dying To Watch
Box Office Expectation: The film is another sure shot 500+ crore blockbuster coming from Siddharth Anand. The look of the film might be modeled on Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, but currently, no one cares after watching Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone romancing for the first time in a film full of action. Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan collected 543.22 crore, and Jawan collected 640.42 crore. The film will be her hat trick to the 500 crore club.
- Festival: Valentine Week
- Film: Dinesh Vijan’s Untitled
- Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
- Hype-meter: Below Average
Box Office Expectation: Not much has been revealed about the film except the buzz that it is a Shahid romancing a robot that is Kriti. While the buzz might increase with the release day coming closer, the only reason the film might work is Valentine’s Week, when youngsters are interested in watching anything on the screen. Even a film like ‘Sanam Re’ worked for the same reason once upon a time with a collection of 30.32 crore!
- Festival: Maha Shivratri
- Film: Vash Remake
- Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika
- Hype-meter: Below Average
Box Office Expectation: Nothing is known about the film except for the fact that it is a remake of a Gujarati film, Vash. The only silver lining for its box office is producer Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak’s duo!
- Festival: Holi
- Film: The Crew
- Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon
- Hype-meter: Nice
Box Office Expectation: Anything with Kareena Kapoor Khan in it has to be nice. It has been proven with her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan. And if you add a powerhouse like Tabu and a rising superstar like Kriti Sanon, it has to raise the bar. It might also bring in surprising box office numbers coming from a girl gang years after Vidya Balan’s Kahaani.
- Festival: Eid/Baisakhi
- Film: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
- Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff
- Hype-meter: Nice
Box Office Expectation: Right now, Akshay Kumar is a wounded Tiger who had a string of continuous flops. So he will leave no stone unturned in what is said to be a 300 crore action film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Tiger Shroff. Eid might be the biggest boon for this potential 500-crore grosser.
- Festival: Eid-Al-Adha
- Film: Chandu Champion
- Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan
- Hype-meter: Might be interesting.
Box Office Expectation: This Kabir Khan film might be a game changer for Kartik, who has generally not seen many flops at the box office. However, the prediction would be too vague right now!
- Festival: Independence Day
- Film: Singham Again
- Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others
- Hype-meter: Dying To Watch
Box Office Expectation: With a swarm of stars, a fleet of cars, and an abundance of Police, fans cannot wait to watch this action biggie, which will be another potential 500 crore grosser and might take the cop-Univese‘s total to 1000 crore!
- Festival: Gandhi Jayanti
- Film: Sky Force
- Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan
- Hype-meter: Nice
Box Office Expectation: Details of the film are kept under wraps, but Akshay Kumar and his Deshbhakti avatar never go wrong. It’s too early to say a 500 crore grosser, but the film might surely be a hit.
- Festival: Dussehra/Durga Puja
- Film: Deva
- Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde
- Hype-meter: Below Average
Box Office Expectation: Currently, nothing is known about the film except for the fact that it will be released on Dussehra.
- Festival: Diwali 2024
- Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
- Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan
- Hype-meter: Nice
Box Office Expectation: After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 185.57 crore, the third part might be an interesting take as well. None thought part 2 would work, but it did, and how. So, depending on the history of the franchise and having faith in Anees Bazmee’s acumen, this one also might be a hit.
- Festival: Christmas
- Film: Welcome To The Jungle
- Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty & Others
- Hype-meter: Nice
Box Office Expectation: Believe it or not, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon fans are very much interested in the film. Moreover, Akshay rarely goes wrong with his comic timing.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
