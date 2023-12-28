2024 is just a few hours away, and while Dunki and Salaar have wrapped the year 2023, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to welcome the new year with their film Merry Christmas. While Katrina Kaif is starting the festivities as well, dropping a few days before Makar Sankranti, it will be Hrithik Roshan who will lead the pack.

There has been no doubt that festivals are obviously the best prospect for a film release, which brings in higher box office numbers. If the films match the flavor of the festival, then it is a riot at the box office.

Since the last few years, Akshay Kumar has tapped well into his Deshbhakti flavor with Independence Day and Republic Day releases, while Salman Khan has been ruling Eid for years, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn tapped on some of their best family entertainers on Diwali.

The upcoming festival releases of 2024 are a very interesting list that would bring some of the biggest and the most anticipated films of the year. Over 12 festivals and 12 films are riding currently, and these 12 biggies are expected to bring 2000+ crore at the box office.

While they collectively would bring this huge number, some of these films have the potential to turn into 500+ crore grossers. Here are the 12 major festival releases for the upcoming year 2024.

Festival: Makar Sankranti

Film: Merry Christmas

Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Hype-meter: Average

Box Office Expectation: The Tiger 3 actress and the Jawan actor are collaborating on a Sriram Raghavan film. What else would one need? While the film would have created much more buzz owing to the unusual pairing, it didn’t grab many eyeballs. Still, the film is expected to be a box office hit. Guess why? Because of Sriram Raghavan, whose last film, Andhadhun, collected 72.50 crore at the box office and was a hit.

Festival: Republic Day

Film: Fighter

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

Hype-meter: Dying To Watch

Box Office Expectation: The film is another sure shot 500+ crore blockbuster coming from Siddharth Anand. The look of the film might be modeled on Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, but currently, no one cares after watching Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone romancing for the first time in a film full of action. Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan collected 543.22 crore, and Jawan collected 640.42 crore. The film will be her hat trick to the 500 crore club.

Festival: Valentine Week

Film: Dinesh Vijan’s Untitled

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Hype-meter: Below Average

Box Office Expectation: Not much has been revealed about the film except the buzz that it is a Shahid romancing a robot that is Kriti. While the buzz might increase with the release day coming closer, the only reason the film might work is Valentine’s Week, when youngsters are interested in watching anything on the screen. Even a film like ‘Sanam Re’ worked for the same reason once upon a time with a collection of 30.32 crore!

Festival: Maha Shivratri

Film: Vash Remake

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika

Hype-meter: Below Average

Box Office Expectation: Nothing is known about the film except for the fact that it is a remake of a Gujarati film, Vash. The only silver lining for its box office is producer Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak’s duo!

Festival: Holi

Film: The Crew

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon

Hype-meter: Nice

Box Office Expectation: Anything with Kareena Kapoor Khan in it has to be nice. It has been proven with her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan. And if you add a powerhouse like Tabu and a rising superstar like Kriti Sanon, it has to raise the bar. It might also bring in surprising box office numbers coming from a girl gang years after Vidya Balan’s Kahaani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Festival: Eid/Baisakhi

Film: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff

Hype-meter: Nice

Box Office Expectation: Right now, Akshay Kumar is a wounded Tiger who had a string of continuous flops. So he will leave no stone unturned in what is said to be a 300 crore action film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Tiger Shroff. Eid might be the biggest boon for this potential 500-crore grosser.

Festival: Eid-Al-Adha

Film: Chandu Champion

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan

Hype-meter: Might be interesting.

Box Office Expectation: This Kabir Khan film might be a game changer for Kartik, who has generally not seen many flops at the box office. However, the prediction would be too vague right now!

Festival: Independence Day

Film: Singham Again

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others

Hype-meter: Dying To Watch

Box Office Expectation: With a swarm of stars, a fleet of cars, and an abundance of Police, fans cannot wait to watch this action biggie, which will be another potential 500 crore grosser and might take the cop-Univese‘s total to 1000 crore!

Festival: Gandhi Jayanti

Film: Sky Force

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan

Hype-meter: Nice

Box Office Expectation: Details of the film are kept under wraps, but Akshay Kumar and his Deshbhakti avatar never go wrong. It’s too early to say a 500 crore grosser, but the film might surely be a hit.

Festival: Dussehra/Durga Puja

Film: Deva

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde

Hype-meter: Below Average

Box Office Expectation: Currently, nothing is known about the film except for the fact that it will be released on Dussehra.

Festival: Diwali 2024

Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan

Hype-meter: Nice

Box Office Expectation: After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 185.57 crore, the third part might be an interesting take as well. None thought part 2 would work, but it did, and how. So, depending on the history of the franchise and having faith in Anees Bazmee’s acumen, this one also might be a hit.

Festival: Christmas

Film: Welcome To The Jungle

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty & Others

Hype-meter: Nice

Box Office Expectation: Believe it or not, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon fans are very much interested in the film. Moreover, Akshay rarely goes wrong with his comic timing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Officially Snatches The Crown From South Indian Films After Six Years, Earns The Sixth HGOTY Of His Entire Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News