Rohit Shetty has recently sent fans into a tizzy as he gears up to bring the biggest cop film from his cop universe in Singham Again. The film will reportedly see the iconic trio of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh with the latter two reprising Sooryavanshi and Simmba. The film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising her role as Avni while Deepika Padukone will be introduced as a female cop.

It is reported that after Singham 3, Rohit Shetty will plan a female cop film with Deepika Padukone as he believes a female perspective is much needed in the cop universe. A young cop will also be introduced and the names of Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra have been in murmurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But looking at the grandeur, one thing is for sure, Rohit Shetty is all set to explode the box office with his Cop Universe. Ajay Devgn’s film might bring the laurels of 1000 crore club Cop Universe Box Office for Rohit Shetty. Scroll down more for a detailed report.

Though Rohit Shetty played with the idea of a collective cop universe with Simmba, this universe came to play in 2011 with Ajay Devgn as Singham. The tough cop film also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan was a sure shot hit at the Box Office which collected 100 crores.

There was no looking back for Rohit Shetty after that. While Singham was a non-holiday release, in 2014, Shetty encashed the Independence Day weekend with Singham Returns which was released on August 15, 2014. The film was profitable and finished with a 144 crore lifetime collection. After Singham Returns, Rohit Shetty introduced a new officer in the Cop Universe. The charming yet tough, witty yet suave Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh. The film was a massive super hit as it hit the theatres at the end of the year with people celebrating the new year.

Simmba was released on December 28, 2018, and ended its lifetime run at the Box Office at 240 crores. The next film in the Cop Universe was Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and all hell broke loose when a new cop was teased in Simmba itself. Sooryavanshi was much awaited as it had the iconic trio of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. The film was released on 5 November 2021, after many delays due to Covid-19.

Sooryavanshi brought 195 crores at the box office for Rohit Shetty and together with the four cop universe films, the Box Office number for Cop Universe stands at a collective 679 crores. This means Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated Singham Again might do the honours of entering the 1000 crore club for the Cop Universe.

With 679 crores total from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Singham Again needs to earn 321 crores to enter the 1000 crore club which does not seem a distant dream with such a huge star cast. If Ajay Devgn’s film manages to achieve the feat then it would be a cakewalk for upcoming films from Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise with sequels of Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and a female cop film starring Deepika Padukone!

Singham 3 titled Singham Again has been locked for Independence Day 2024. That’s it, that’s the date we need to chase to witness some new box office records.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: IB 71 Box Office Day 6: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Stays In Contention, Almost Equates Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’s First Week Numbers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News