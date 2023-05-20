There was a fair hold for IB 71 at the start of Week 2 as 0.72 crore more came in. The first day numbers were 1.55 crore so the fall is around 50% which is not bad. That said, the film is primarily playing on the lower side, hence continued sustenance right through the second week would be the key.

Ideally, the film should have remained in 1 crore zone on Thursday as well as Friday, as that would have warranted better momentum during rest of the weekend. While that hasn’t happened, the good thing is that Friday collections (0.72 crore) are a little better than Thursday when 0.65 crore had come in. This shows that there is an audience out there for the film, otherwise the collections would have dropped further.

There is a lot of competition for the film from all sides with Fast X opening quite well and The Kerala Story holding strong. Between these two films, almost 20 crores came on Friday so for IB 71 to make a place for itself is truly challenging. So far, the Sankalp directed film has collected 11.73 crores and one just hopes that a push from here takes it past the 14 crores mark at least by the close of second weekend.

