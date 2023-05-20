It was another good day at theatres for Fast X as it not just kept its double digit run intact but also saw an increase in collections over the previous day. Considering that it had opened well on Thursday at 12 crores, even if Friday had remained at the same levels it would have been good.

In fact a dip of a crore or two wouldn’t have harmed either since the big Saturday and Sunday were still ahead of it. However it actually showed an increase in collections and that’s good positive trending for the film.

The Fast and Furious franchise film brought in 13 crores* more on Friday and since the weekend had started, the ticket rates are more. This means the footfalls are more or less the same as Friday, which is again good enough since it shows that the word of mouth for the action entertainer has been good. Otherwise for Hollywood films, the film starts coming in really fast.

The trend so far indicates that the the Vin Diesel led film is on path to be a good hit at the box office since 25 crores* have already been accumulated in 2 days and there are 2 more days to go for the weekend. Even with minimal increase in footfalls, the film will reach 55 crores for sure after the close of extended weekend and that will set it up well for a lifetime of 100 crores or more.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

