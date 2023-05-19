Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s ‘Srimantha’ and three other Kannada movies hit the screens in Karnataka on Friday. ‘Dare Devil Mustafa’, the hockey-centric drama ‘Jersey Number 10’ and ‘Suman’ are the other movies.

‘Srimantha’ was scheduled to be released in the last month, but deferred because of the model code of conduct. Veteran Karnataka politicians, including former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, as well as senior leaders Basavaraj Horatti and Eshwar Khandre have made guest appearances in the movie, which is based on the life of farmers.

Ramesh Hassan is the film’s director. Along with Sonu Sood, Kranthi and Kalyani are playing the lead characters.

‘Dare Devil Musthafa’ is a comedy drama based on the acclaimed and multi-talented Kannada author K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi’s story. Shashank Sogal is the director.

‘Jersey Number 10’ is a hearty heart-warming love story of a hockey player. State-level hockey player Adya Thimmaiah, who is also one of the producers, is playing the lead role. The movie is being co-produced by Adya Thimmaiah and Rashin Subbaiah.

‘Suman’ is directed by Ravi Sagar and features Dharma Keerthiraj, Rajani Bharadwaj, Zayleen Ganapathy and Nimika Ratnakar in the main roles.

Sonu Sood recently appeared for a sit-down interview with a leading news portal. The actor, who’s been in the entertainment industry for 4 decades, became the talking point during lockdown when he turned messiah for migrant labours. The actor’s name was all over the web when he received accolades for being the helping hand of the people who were struggling to reach back home during the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The Dabangg star told ANI, “Mujhe lagta hai ki log zyada sensitive ho gaye hain ya ban rahe hain toh voh ek chakkar hai. Jo boycott karte hain films ko… I don’t know ki kitna wise hai ya kitna genuine hai ya aap kitna usko mean karte hain. Bina dekhe film ko agar aap bolte hain ki isko boycott kiya jaye, this is also not fair.” He went on to say that a filmmaker thinks they have made a film like Sholay but one can only decide after the film gets released.

