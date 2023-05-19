Time and again, yesteryear’s singers and music composers have expressed their disappointment with the remix trend of songs in the industry. Well, the latest one to join the league is sensational singer Anuradha Paudwal, who has bashed the remix trend saying that every time she listens to a remix song, she has to go back and listen to the original song to get relief. Paudwal was one of the renowned singers of the 80s and 90s, who ruled the industry with her chartbuster songs.

Later, she made a swift shift to devotional music. Before that, she rose to fame by lending her voice to films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Dil, Beta, and Saajan. In a recent interview, when Paudwal was asked about the same, she slammed the trend while citing Arijit Singh’s one of the remix songs as an example.

Anuradha Paudwal told Indian Express, “I do sometimes listen to my own songs, not a lot, but when I do, I listen to devotional ones. But you know when I listen to them? When there is a remix and I am horrified and I want to cry– that is when I immediately, without fail, I put to my own songs and listen to them! That, ‘Oh wow, well now this is such a good song,’”

When asked about one Bollywood remix song that took her by surprise she cited Arijit Singh’s ‘Aaj Fir Tumpe Pyaar Aaya’ and said that she wanted to cry after listening to it.

“That had happened when someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan (Aaj Phir Tum Pe). That person told me it is a super-duper hit track and sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it, I immediately switched to YouTube and heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi (Finally I found peace),” added Anuradha Paudwal.

