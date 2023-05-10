Salman Khan is Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor, and it seems like it will be the same in the upcoming years. While his loyal fanbase addresses him as Bhaijaan, they support him in every high and low of his personal life. Salman’s movies are larger than life and are often celebrated whenever it is released, but unfortunately, when it comes to his romantic life, it is a topic which ends up with sorrow.

Salman has had a varied list of celebrities with whom his name has been linked. As the actor himself never made any official comments about the same, it was pretty evident who his partners were and how things ended. Even after his previous relationships ended, the KKBKJ actor has addressed questions about previous partners with a grace that no one could ever imagine.

Salman Khan recently spoke about the ‘faults’ he had himself when his partners left him throughout his life during an episode of Aap Ki Adaalat. The actor said, “Fault, mujhme hi lie karta hai. Kyuki jab ek jati hai to fault unme tha dusri jati hai to fault unme hi, teesri jati hai to fault unhi me hi,” and continued as he took a pause, and added, “jab chauthi jati hai to doubt hota hai ki fault unme tha ya meri me hi tha. Paachvi me bhi 60-40 ka lagta hai aur phir aage wo confirm kar jati hai ki ‘fault; mujhme hi tha”.

The same dialogue is shown in fan-made edit video with Arijit Singh’s recent heartbreak banger, O Bedardeya, Watch the video below!

The video posted by a fan account of Salman Khan has been gaining a lot of attraction, as one said, “Bhaijaan aapka fayda utha ke bhaag gai aapke naam se famous hoke apna matlab nikal ke nikal gayi.” Another fan commented, “Sir aapke ander fault nahi balki unke ander lalach tha. Career bnane ke liye salman ka sahara lo fir uske baad unki 2 movies chal gyi to salman se duri bnao”.

However, with all the comments, Salman Khan is expecting his upcoming Tiger 3 movie, which will be released later this year. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.com

