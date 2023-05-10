Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. After proving her mettle as an actor in Bollywood, she left everyone stunned with her performances in Hollywood as well. The Citadel actress inspires many modern women who passionately want to chase their dreams. However, she has over the years spoken about how she was bullied as a teenager when she first moved to the USA. The actress recently revealed she was specifically bullied for a boy and many racist slurs were used against her.

Priyanka is known for her unshakable confidence and the actress knows how to deal with trolls like a boss. She never leaves a chance to give it back to people who tries to pull her down but there was a time when she was struggling to build her confidence and was constantly bullied by her classmates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking to Alex Cooper on her Podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed some of her classmates thought that she spent a weekend with a boy when she was not even allowed to step out of the house after school, and some of the girls started bullying her. She revealed, “These girls started taking on me. What they started saying instead of b*tch stay away from man, they started using slurs like oh she smells like curry; I don’t think so she had the time to take shower.”

The actress admitted that the constant bully made her feel inferior and made her feel smaller. The actress was so fed up with mean digs that she left the country. She revealed, “I was like f*ck you, America. I am going back to India and I am glad that I did as kick-started my whole career.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Citadel and romantic comedy Love Again. Notably, the actress received a lot of love for her performance.

For more such entertainment stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Hubby Nick Jonas’ Past Relationships With Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus & More: “I Don’t Give A F*ck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News