The race is with Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71. The spy thriller has been staying in contention to find screen space for itself at major multiplexes and select single screens ever since its release and is hanging in there. It could well have given up during the opening weekend itself, as has been the case with more than 90% releases since pandemic when films run out of steam in really quick time. Not that this Sankalp directed film is bringing in great numbers but then in its own little way, it is attracting footfalls on a regular basis which is some sort of relief.

To stay over the 1 crore mark on a daily basis is a fair enough run for this movie which opened at 1.65 crore on Friday’s box office. Yes, something in the range of 1.25-1.50 crore would have guaranteed a much better positioning for the second week as well but since these kind of numbers are not being accumulated, it’s going to be wait and watch. On the flip side had it got into that 0.75 crores range from Monday onwards then it could well have been curtains for the film post the second weekend itself.

In that aspect, IB 71 is doing a bit better than Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 which had netted 10.60 crores in its entire first week. Here, IB 71 has come close to that with 10.43 crores* been gathered already, courtesy 1 crore* more which came at the box office on Wednesday. Another 0.90-1 crore today will keep its run going into the second week as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

