Fast X is now out in theatres in India. The action entertainer is amongst the most-awaited Hollywood films here and is expected to do better at the Indian box office. Unlike the last instalment, this one will perform much better as the advance booking report suggests a good start on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Considering the franchise’s popularity among the Indian audience, the makers opted for a surprising move by starting the advance booking of the film months ago. The move did help a bit as the premium formats like IMAX 3D and 4DX gathered some early footfalls. However, the last 24 hours have turned the game for the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

As per Sacnilk, Fast X has sold a whopping 1.70 lakh tickets all across the country for day 1. This equals a gross collection of 4.50 crores (excluding blocked seats). Out of the total ticket count, three national chains (PVR, INOX and Cinepolis) have sold around 80,000 tickets. More than 50% of tickets have been sold in the last 48 hours.

Such an advance booking report ensures a good start for Fast X, and a double-digit opening is on the cards now. If word-of-mouth turns out to be good, the film will show a huge boost through walk-ins. Let’s see how the story unfolds!

Speaking about the last instalment, it was a no-show in India as the film performed really badly in its theatrical run. With this one, the franchise is set for a bounce-back.

