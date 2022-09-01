Global, 26th August 2022: ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, announced the world digital premiere of the popular action thriller – ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’. The movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 2nd September.

Presented by Zee Studios, Cinergy and Panorama Studios; produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani, ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ is written and directed Faruk Kabir and is the sequel to the 2020 successful film, Khuda Haafiz. Chapter 2 is the story of Sameer (played by Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (played by Shivaleeka Oberoi) who, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when they adopt a girl child, Nandini and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived as in a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini gets kidnapped on her way back from school, and Sameer takes it upon himself to get her back home safely. So, ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ is the story of a man who goes against all odds to protect his family against the powermongers of society.

With an IMDB rating of 8.4, the action thriller struck a chord with cinema-goers for its emotional storyline, power-packed action sequences and phenomenal acting. And, now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries. So, get set for the premiere of this action-packed movie on 2nd September exclusively on ZEE5 Global.

Vidyut Jammwal said, “Post the success of Khuda Haafiz, we were really excited to bring out a sequel but had the pressure of living up to the expectations of the fans. In today’s times it is also important to put the spotlight on issues that impact society at large and hence it was imperative for us to talk about child rape through our film. It was a tough spot to be in as we had the pressure of delivering a sequel, without compromising on the original DNA of the film. But after the release of the sequel, we are at ease now knowing that our hard work has been appreciated and applauded. Now we are looking forward to the World Digital Premiere of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ on ZEE5 Global as this film will surely appeal to a global audience who love action thrillers and want to be able to watch it at anytime, anywhere.”

Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios said, “We are excited to partner with ZEE5 Global for the World Digital Premiere of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’. We have seen the track record of action thrillers on OTT platforms, and we are confident that ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ will perform exceptionally well on ZEE5 Global as it has the perfect mix of action, thrill, drama and entertainment”.

Ram Mirchandani, Producer at Cinergy said, “We are delighted about Khuda Haafiz’s premiere on ZEE5 Global and are looking forward to the film reaching out to more viewers across the globe. Vidyut has a huge fan following outside of India as well and we are confident about this movie appealing to those fans as Vidyut has performed phenomenally well in this one”.

Director, Faruk Kabir said, “We faced a lot of difficulties during the shoot of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 however in hindsight, it was a great learning experience and it made us stronger and the film better. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global, we hope that Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 continues to impress the action lovers across the globe as ZEE5 Global has a mighty reach of 190+ countries”.

Catch the World Digital Premiere of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ exclusively on ZEE5 Global from 2nd September 2022

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

