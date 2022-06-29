The makers of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi have released the fourth song from the action-thriller — ‘Aaja Ve’.

Advertisement

Penned by Faruk Kabir, Vishal Mishra and Kaushal, the heartbreak track has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra.

Advertisement

Kabir, who is also the director of Khuda Haafiz 2, says: “Melody can say so much more than words. Vishal Mishra has wielded the power of music to bring out the emotional framework of Sameer and Nargis’ love story in the most beautiful way. �Aaja Ve’ stands for the test of love and the pain of separation. Kudos to Vishal for creating this phenomenal melody.”

Vishal adds: “I knew I had my work cut out when Faruk briefed me that we’re to convey the love story of Sameer and Nargis through this song. The song is born from a story that connects us with our emotions and tells how vulnerable we are during a heartbreak.”

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, Agni Pariksha’ is written and directed by Kabir.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani, Khuda Haafiz 2’s music has been composed by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra.

The Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz 2 is co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini and Santosh Shah.

A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films production, the movie is set to hit the screens on July 8.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Slams A Publication For A ‘Patriarchal World’ Caption After She Announced Her Pregnancy With Husband Ranbir Kapoor, Writes, “I’m A Woman, Not A Parcel”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram