It looks like it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s box office day today because just after writing about his unmatched stardom in Germany, we’re back with yet another record he created in 2023, and this time it’s North America. Amidst the bundle of many memorable films in the year, Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan became the only Indian film to earn this prestigious record.

Pathaan released on 25th January 2023 when James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was ruling the American box office. It not only managed to grab a day from it to become the top-grossing domestic movie in North America but also became the only Indian film to do so.

On its opening day, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earned $1.50 million in North America, breaking all the box records to earn the tag of #1 movie of that day. Avatar: The Way of Water on the same day (25-01-2023) had earned $1.43 million.

A user on Reddit to the max pro efforts to create a calendar to showcase all the #1 movies of every single day throughout the year. Take a look at the post & appreciate the unmatched efforts:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan being the only Indian film in the list, another box office fact to note is Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie dominance never allowed Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer to grab even one highest grossing single day during its entire lifetime. It probably might be the highest-grossing film domestically, never to be the highest-grossing film in a single day.

