It looks like it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s box office day today because just after writing about his unmatched stardom in Germany, we’re back with yet another record he created in 2023, and this time it’s North America. Amidst the bundle of many memorable films in the year, Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan became the only Indian film to earn this prestigious record.
Pathaan released on 25th January 2023 when James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was ruling the American box office. It not only managed to grab a day from it to become the top-grossing domestic movie in North America but also became the only Indian film to do so.
On its opening day, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earned $1.50 million in North America, breaking all the box records to earn the tag of #1 movie of that day. Avatar: The Way of Water on the same day (25-01-2023) had earned $1.43 million.
A user on Reddit to the max pro efforts to create a calendar to showcase all the #1 movies of every single day throughout the year. Take a look at the post & appreciate the unmatched efforts:
Top Grossing Domestic Movie Every Day of 2023
byu/miniuniverse1 inboxoffice
For those who can’t get the logos properly because of the quality, here are the names of the films in order of first appearance:
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- M3GAN
- Pathaan
- The Chosen Season 3 Finale
- Knock at the Cabin
- 80 For Brady
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania
- Cocaine Bear
- Creed
- Scream VI
- Shazam: The Fury of the Gods
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Fast X
- The Little Mermaid
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Flash
- Elemental
- No Hard Feelings
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Sound of Freedom
- Insidious: The Red Door
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Barbie
- Blue Beetle
- Gran Turismo
- The Equalizer 3
- The Nun
- A Haunting in Venice
- Expend4bles
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Saw X
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Marvels
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Wish
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce
- Godzilla Minus One
- The Boy and the Heron
- Wonka
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- The Color Purple
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan being the only Indian film in the list, another box office fact to note is Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie dominance never allowed Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer to grab even one highest grossing single day during its entire lifetime. It probably might be the highest-grossing film domestically, never to be the highest-grossing film in a single day.
