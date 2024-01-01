After a wait of a couple of days, Dunki got into double digits all over again. It was expected that the 10 crores mark would be crossed on Saturday at least, if not Friday. However, the film missed that by just a few lakhs, as 9.92 crores had come in. However, finally, it did happen on Sunday, though, with 11.25 crores* being collected.

Again, the growth is limited, but then that’s on expected lines. Moreover, the fact remains that at the end of the day, Dunki is still collecting, and that’s what matters when the response is mixed. It’s about taking the film as far ahead of the 200 crores mark and that’s where at least a small win lies. There have been instances in the past when a film has just not managed to do well after a mixed start, and the holiday period has ensured that some sort of footfalls have kept coming for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

Dunki has now reached 188.39 crores*, and if the film manages similar collections as yesterday then it will enter the 200 Crore Club today itself. It would be tough, though, since the really long holiday period ends today, and with people getting ready to begin work from tomorrow, collections will be limited in the late evening and night shows. As a result, there would be a bit of a shortfall which should be taken care of tomorrow.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

