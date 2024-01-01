Salaar is doing superb business at the worldwide box office and has entered the 500 crore club in 10 days flat. After significant drops during weekdays, the film got a good boost during the second weekend and has now joined the league of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve the milestone for Prabhas. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 22nd December, the film opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences. However, the start was so huge that the overall collection looks humongous. All thanks to the stardom of Prabhas, the biggie registered a monstrous first weekend across the nation; after that, the Hindi belt has been giving solid support. In the overseas market, after slowing down a bit, the biggie recorded a good jump during this weekend.

Salaar at the worldwide box office

As per the latest update, Salaar earned 15 crores on day 10, taking the total to 345.25 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 407.39 crores. In the overseas market, the film has amassed 120 crores gross so far. Combining these figures, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 527.39 crores gross.

With this, Salaar has emerged as the first non-Baahubali film of Prabhas to hit the 500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. In the lifetime run, it’ll end up being the actor’s 3rd highest-grossing film as surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning (650 crores gross) looks difficult.

Salaar beats Leo and Jailer in India!

In the domestic market, the Prabhas starrer has crossed the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (342 crores net) and Rajinikanth’s Jailer (345 crores net). The next target is to beat Dangal (387.39 crores net) as it will make Salaar the 10th highest net grosser of all-time at the Indian box office. Before wrapping up the theatrical run, the film will be surpassing 2.0 (408 crores net) and Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores net).

More about Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, and others in key roles. The next film, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, will reportedly go on floors later this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

