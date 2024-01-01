Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films right now. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film is one such pan-India film that is in demand across all territories of the country, and when it arrives later this year, one expects record-breaking business at the box office. But before that happens, buyers reportedly have a not-so-good feeling about putting big money into the film in Telugu states. Keep reading to know more!

Pushpa was a rage!

For the unversed, Pushpa was released after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite mixed reviews from critics and COVID restrictions in place, the film managed to do a business of over 250 crores net at the Indian box office and was declared a commercial success. Apart from theatrical success, the Allu Arjun starrer gained huge popularity on OTT.

Makers are quoting 200 crores for Telugu states?

Undoubtedly, there’s an undercurrent about Pushpa 2, and there could be an explosion at the box office, much bigger than KGF Chapter 2. However, the buyers in Telugu states are in no mood to acquire theatrical rights of the film at a colossal amount quoted by the makers, reports Track Tollywood.

Reportedly, the price of 200 crores has been quoted for the theatrical rights of Pushpa 2. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has only achieved the aforementioned amount, and even the makers of Salaar failed to secure that amount from buyers. For the unversed, theatrical rights of the Prabhas starrer were locked at 160 crores. Even at 160 crores, it is learned that Salaar will struggle to achieve breakeven in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from Salaar’s underperformance, it is to be noted that Pushpa had earned a share of less than 110 crores and wasn’t a huge success in Telugu states. It did wonders in the Hindi belt.

Buyers of Andhra don’t want to take any big risk?

It is further reported that the makers are quoting 100 crores for Andhra Pradesh (6 territories). But in the current situation, for films other than Sankranti releases, earning a share of even 60 crores is a difficult task. So, the buyers are not interested in paying whatever the makers are asking for. In the Nizam region, the pre-release theatrical business might get closed at 70-75 crores, but buyers won’t be taking any big risk for Andhra.

