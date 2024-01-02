Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki continued its momentum by witnessing good growth over the second weekend and on partial holiday yesterday. The film has now got into the 190s and is all set to score a double century today at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sooryavanshi. Keep reading to know more!

Both Dunki and Salaar are winners in a clash!

In 2023, we witnessed a couple of important clashes, and interestingly, all films indulged in battle managed to emerge as commercial winners. Now, even Dunki vs Salaar has yielded the same result as both biggies are now successful at the Indian box office, with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer taking the lead due to its controlled budget.

Dunki beats Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sooryavanshi

As per early trends flowing in, Dunki earned 9-10 crores on the second Monday. The film has benefitted from yesterday’s partial holiday in several parts of the country, and there were chances of staying double-digits, but the night occupancies took a hit due to today’s working day. At the end of 12 days, Dunki has amassed 197.39-198.39 crores at the Indian box office, and it will be entering the 200 crore club today.

With this collection, Dunki has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores) and Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi (195.04 crores).

Close eyes on today’s performance

The New Year celebrations have ended, and today is a proper working day. So, Dunki might show a considerable drop in the collection. As compared to the second Friday (7 crores), the film will need to show a drop of less than 50%, and if it stays above the 4 crore mark today, it’ll be a good result.

From here, Dunki will be looking to add another 30-35 crores and get close to 240 crores at the Indian box office. This lifetime collection would be commendable considering the fact that Salaar is also doing well in the Hindi belt.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Salaar Box Office (Hindi): Prashanth Neel Surpasses Dangal Fame Nitesh Tiwari In Directors’ Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News