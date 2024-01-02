The year 2024 is expected to deliver a banger with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter. However, it will not be the first film of the year. The first Bollywood film of the year would be Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas.

Unlike the last year, this year has three releases in January. However, in 2023, January witnessed two other releases – Kuttey, which did not create much buzz, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, dubbed in Hindi. Both of them were very limited in terms of buzz.

So the only big release of January in 2023 was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, unlike this year when three Bollywood films were ready to hit theaters. But what is interesting is their expected opening numbers at the box office, according to the buzz.

We tried contemplating some numbers based on the buzz and box office performances of the stars associated with these films. So check out the expectations from the three Bollywood releases in January 2023.

1. Merry Christmas

Release Date: 12 January

Starcast: Vijay Sethupathi & Katrina Kaif

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Box Office Expectations:

The film is currently low on buzz, but we’re hoping the star cast and the director can grab eyeballs once the release date approaches. More so, it might entirely work on word of mouth. Sriram Raghavan’s last film, Andhadhun, starring Aayushmann Khurrana, was a surprise hit, while Vijay Sethupathi was much appreciated as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Katrina Kaif‘s charm did not work with Tiger 3, but the film might be a game-changer for her this year.

It would be too early to judge the exact number for the film right now, but it might be a surprise hit at the box office.

2. Main Atal Hoon

Release Date: 19 January

Starcast: Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Ravi Jadhav

Box Office Expectations:

Pankaj Tripathi last year delivered a hit with OMG 2, but it does not guarantee box office success for this one since the last one rode high on Akshay Kumar’s magical appearance and extended cameo. So, this biopic on Atal Bihari Bajpayee might struggle in the theaters after the opening weekend and end its run soon.

3. Fighter

Release Date: 25 January

Starcast: Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone

Director: Siddharth Anand

Box Office Expectations: After Pathaan’s 543.22 crore, Siddharth Anand is ready to re-write history with Fighter this year. The film is expected to be a sure-shot 500 crore blockbuster, the third for Deepika Padukone in a row!

The Best Opening Month Since the Pandemic

Interestingly, if these three films collect 555+ crores together, they will deliver the best opening month of the year since the pandemic. In 2023, while Pathaan, Kuttey, and Varisu together collected 554.02 crore, in 2022, no films were released in the month of January! In 2021, only Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Madam Chief Minister dropped in theaters, collecting a total of 50 lakh.

The last good opening year was January 2020, which saw five releases – Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, and Jawaani Jaaneman. In total, these five films collected 446.05 crore. So, this year in 2024, the opening month is surely going to beat all these small targets!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the most profitable films of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Has Another Decent Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News