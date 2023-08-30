The dry run at the box office has finally ended for Akshay Kumar with OMG 2. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film was released alongside Gadar 2 ahead of Independence Day, and despite tough competition, the collection has been impressive. In fact, it has emerged as a clean ‘Hit’ with returns going above 100%. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Akshay saw 5 consecutive theatrical failures in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee. Even his Sooryavanshi wasn’t a clean ‘Hit’ due to its high cost. But now, with the OMG sequel, he has got a much-needed comeback and that too amid a wave of Gadar 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OMG 2 has completed a theatrical run of 19 days, and so far, it has netted 138.57 crores at the Indian box office. Considering the budget of 65 crores (including promotion and advertising costs), the film has earned a pure profit of 73.57 crores. If calculated, it equals to 113.18% returns.

As per Koimoi’s parameters of profitable films, OMG 2, with over 100% returns, is now a clean box office ‘Hit’. For Akshay Kumar, he last tasted ‘Hit’ verdict with Good Newwz, released in December 2019. So, it’s a gap of almost 4 years.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is 4th Bollywood film of 2023 to yield returns of over 100%. Pathaan (117.28%), Gadar 2 (521%) and The Kerala Story (694.23%) are the other films. As we can see, it is all set to beat Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Gadar 2, KGF: Chapter 2 Are True Box Office Super-Duper Hits VS P&L Economics Of Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & As Iconic Shri Balayya Says “Both Are Not Same”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News