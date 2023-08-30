The clash of Independence Day weekend has resulted in a historical collection at the worldwide box office. Both Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 turned out to be commercial successes. In fact, Sunny’s comeback film has performed way beyond expectations, and its unbelievable theatrical run continues. In the latest update, both biggies have achieved milestones and below is all you need to know!

Sunny Deol was waiting for that one perfect film to bounce back in the box office game, and the Gadar sequel has given him that much-needed comeback. The performance has been no less than a miracle as it is now chasing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. On the other hand, even Akshay Kumar has broken his streak of back-to-back disasters with the OMG sequel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to the latest collection update, Gadar 2 has entered the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office on its 18th day. Considering third Monday’s collection, the film has earned 460.65 crores nett in India, which equals 543.56 crores in gross. In overseas too, it’s a huge success and has made 60 crores gross so far. Globally, the grand total stands at a staggering 603.56 crores gross.

That’s phenomenal, and Gadar 2 has now emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office by surpassing Dhoom 3’s 601 crores gross.

Speaking about OMG 2, the film has entered the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. In India, it has earned 161.86 crores gross so far (137.17 crores nett) and in overseas, the film has made 40 crores gross. Overall, the total stands at 201.86 crores gross, surpassing Akshay Kumar’s own Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores gross).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Fans, Assemble! Advance Booking In Mumbai Is Open Now With The First Show Listed As Early As 7 AM

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News