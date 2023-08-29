Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): On Friday, August 25, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s cross-gender comedy-drama with Ayushamann Khaurrana in the lead hit screen. Despite facing competition from Sunny Deol’s period-drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s comedy social film OMG2 since its release, the spiritual sequel of his 2019 is going strong.

As per the numbers of Day 5 coming in, the film has managed to stay strong at the box office. Read on to know how much the film likely earned today.

As per the Early Trends flowing in, Dream Girl 2 has successfully managed to maintain its foot at the box office, with its Tuesday numbers being at par with its Monday collections. Reportedly, the Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday film has collected around Rs 5-6 crore* on its fifth day after release. Considering these numbers, the film’s collection is likely to rise to Rs 51.13-52.13 crore* as it earned Rs 46.13 crore in the first four days.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama features an ensemble cast including talents like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. The film has received mixed responses from the public, with many loving its songs and the actor’s acting capabilities.

Koimoi gave Dream Girl 2 two stars and noted, “it is one of those sequels that should have been shelved at the concept stage instead of delivering a mildly funny product nowhere near the greatness of its predecessor.”

Did you catch the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer in theatres over the last few days? Let us know what you think of the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

