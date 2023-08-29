Rajinikanth has hit it out of the park and has proved yet again that he’s a true superstar, especially in the Tamil film industry; no one is even near him. Among the top Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office, the veteran is holding the first two spots with his films, with the latest addition being Jailer. Keep reading to know more!

It’s a season of comebacks and even Rajinikanth has made a big mark with his latest release. Post 2.0, the actor struggled to find a success that could match his standards, and finally, the search ended after almost five years. Already past the mark of 500 crores gross, the film is enjoying a stupendous run domestically and globally.

As per the latest update, Jailer has earned 321 crores nett in India after 19 days, which equals 378.78 crores gross. While the film is already a huge hit in the domestic market, the overseas collection is also on the level of an all-time blockbuster. Internationally, it has earned 190 crores gross so far and before the theatrical run ends, the milestone of 200 crores gross will be crossed.

Combining both domestic gross and international gross, Jailer stands at a gigantic total of 568.78 crores gross at the worldwide box office in just 19 days. It has just proven what a star power can do if backed by good content.

As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is releasing on 7th September with an extensive release in the Tamil market too, it’ll be interesting to see how fast the Rajinikanth starrer hits the 600 crore mark globally.

