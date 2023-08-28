Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 has surprised everyone with its performance at the Indian box office. Released in a high-voltage clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the film had the least chance to survive the euphoria. Thankfully, the content did all the talking and despite being an adult film, it managed to secure a very healthy number. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amit Rai, the OMG sequel opened to highly positive reviews from critics as well as audiences. As a result, the film maintained a healthy momentum for the first two weeks, and now, even after the arrival of Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Dream Girl 2, good footfalls were witnessed over the weekend. The OMG sequel has made its place among the top adult grossers from Bollywood.

Adult certification is no longer a barrier, and OMG 2’s collection once again proves it. After 17 days, the film stands at 135.17 crores at the Indian box office. With this, it is the 4th highest-grossing adult film of Bollywood and will end up in the same position after wrapping up the lifetime run. Take a look at the top 5 list below.

Top 5 highest-grossing adult films of Bollywood:

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores The Kashmir Files – 252.50 crores The Kerala Story – 238.27 crores OMG 2 – 135.17 crores Grand Masti – 102.50 crores

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has ended Akshay Kumar’s streak of back-to-back failures at the box office. He has scored his first success after five consecutive theatrical flops.

