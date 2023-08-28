In just its third weekend, OMG 2 is moving fast up the charts when it comes to the biggest Akshay Kumar starrers. In his Top-10 list there are films like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (134.25 crores) and Rowdy Rathore (133 crores). However, OMG 2 has now surpassed these lifetime scores in just 17 days, with its current collections standing at 135.92 crores.

This has been made possible after Sunday saw further (expected) growth in collections with 4 crores more coming in. This is good for a film that is in its third weekend and has also enabled it to not just stay in circulation but also get set for good weekdays ahead. The Amit Rai-directed film OMG 2 will stay over the 1 crore mark right through this week now, and in fact, on the Wednesday holiday of Raksha Bandhan, it will further peak up. It could in fact, have done even better on this day but since OMG 2 has an A certificate for it, entire families won’t be able to step into theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar’s film in line is Kesari (154.42 crores) and while it would be tough to crack, OMG 2 would certainly be making an attempt at least to go past the 150 crores mark first and then make a dash towards Kesari lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Day 17: Achieves Yet Another Huge Milestone, Crosses 450 Crores During Third Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News