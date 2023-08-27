Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Despite facing a major clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer seems to be doing pretty well at the ticket window. The film, which was released two weeks after Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers, saw a growth on the third day. Co-starring Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Bannerjee and Ranjan Raj, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The film kick-started on a slow note and received a mixed reaction for the audience and critics. After a long time, Ayushmann is enjoying a dream run at the box office, after a long time. Scroll down to know about the latest numbers.

As per the Early Trends flowing in, Dream Girl 2 has witnessed an expected jump due to Sunday. Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana has collected around Rs 15-17 crore* on the third day, making it a total of Rs 39.71-41.71 crore*. For the unversed, the film garnered Rs 24.71 crore within the first two days of its release.

Dream Girl 2’s latest collection holds well despite facing a clash with Gadar 2. While a bigger jump was expected, it seems the word of mouth is pretty mixed. Speaking about Sunny Deol starrer, the film’s 17th-day collection is equivalent to DG 2’s day three collection, which is a piece of good news.

Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated Dream Girl 2 with 2 stars and wrote in the movie review, “In an indirect/spiritual sequel to 2019’s uproarious blockbuster Dream Girl, Pooja/Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) returns and directly lifts some things from its predecessor like the ‘udhaar’ tension, ‘lachaar’ baap (who has turned kaamchor as even he has no job this time around) Jagjeet Singh (Annu Kapoor) and the challenge to earn huge money to win his girlfriend Pari (Ananya Panday) & Nushrratt Bharuccha shouldn’t be disheartened why she was replaced because “jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai”.”

Coming back, how well do you think Dream Girl 2 will cope on its Monday? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

