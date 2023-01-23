On Sunday, the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited film Selfiee’s trailer was released. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta and is produced under the banner of Dharma Production. It marks the third collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma and Khiladi Kumar and is expected to do as well as the previous films.

Last year Akshay completed 30 years in the industry, and KJo, in reference to the megastar, said he is a “force to be reckoned with. And now their third movie is already generating a positive buzz, and the hype is amazing.

Karan Johar’s Dharma production has given a lot of successful movies over the years and is considered one of the A-List production houses in the film industry. Akshay Kumar has worked with them in Kesari and Good Newwz. Both films were released in 2019, and both films did really well at the box office. Kesari was a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. While Good Newwz was a dramedy dealing with child conceiving issues, a serious subject wrapped in a rather light-hearted way, it was directed by Raj Mehta, who is once again collaborated with Khiladi Kumar and Dharma for Selfiee.

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar as a superstar named Vijay, where Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a cop and a huge fan of Vijay, who wishes to click a selfiee with his idol. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Vijay ends up insulting Emraan in front of his son, leaving both father and son heartbroken and disillusioned. The trailer is packed with some amazing dialogues, and not to mention the dynamics between the Kesari actor and the Murder actor look quite promising. The trailer of Selfiee has already managed to get 2.1 million views on YouTube, and their fans can’t wait for it to release in the theatres.

Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty will be released in the cinema halls on 24th February. Check out the trailer of the film here:



