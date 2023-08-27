After securing its place from sheer commercials perspective and now making very good profits, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is now setting newer records with every passing day. On Saturday, the film saw a very good jump in collections all over again as 3 crores* more came in. The film is running at a restricted count of screens due to Dream Girl 2 finding quite some traction, especially at the multiplexes. However, whatever it’s playing, the footfalls are really good hence resulting in impressive occupancy.

As a result, the film has now reached 131.42 crores* and in the process the Akshay Kumar starrer has moved further up the charts, what with the lifetime score of his much-loved film

Airlift (129 crores) has been left behind, and that too in a matter of just 16 days. There is still some steam left for the film and around 20 crores more would come in. That would ensure that the social drama OMG 2 reaches 150 crores mark eventually and then adds a bit more as well.

A film belonging to this kind of subject and genre could well have been considered good if it had reached 80-90 crores mark and just did the kind of numbers that the first in the franchise had done. However eventually, OMG 2 would do almost double of OMG, which means the franchise is now on a very solid footing.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

