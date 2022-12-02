Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has turned out to be a big box office success not just in India but also in overseas. Making an entry into the 3rd week, the film is still enjoying a glorious run despite new releases. In fact, it is learnt that the number of shows has increased. Amid all this, the film has managed to beat Akshay Kumar’s Airlift in the chart of Bollywood’s top worldwide earners. Keep reading to know more.

As we all know, there’s a wave of negativity against remakes made in Bollywood. We saw good remakes like Jersey and Vikram Vedha falling flat at the box office. And then came Ajay’s film, which shattered all the myths and set cash registers ringing. As of now, the film has already gone past the 150 crore mark in India alone and will be soon entering the 200 crore club.

As per the latest update, Drishyam 2 has made 163.48 crores nett in India, which equals to 192.90 crores gross. In overseas, the film has made 40 crores gross so far. On the whole, the worldwide collection stands at a huge 232.90 crores gross. With this, the film has managed to cross the worldwide lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (231.60 crores gross).

Drishyam 2 will be soon beating Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (235.47 crores gross) and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores gross). To see the complete chart, visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

