Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn has enjoys a stupendous run of two weeks at the ticket window despite the release of Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars an ensemble cast including Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor among others. Ever after Bhediya’s release, the film continued to attract the audience to the theatres.

As Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero is set to arrive at the box office, Abhishek Pathak’s directorial is likely to dominate the ticket windows yet again.

As per the early trends following in, the film has maintained its pace even in week 2. According to media reports, Drishyam 2 has earned around 4.50-5.50 crore* on the 14th day of its release. After two weeks after its release, the film’s latest numbers now stand at 163.67-164.67 crore* at the domestic box office. The film made a total collection of 159.17 crore in the first 14 days of its release. Well, looks like that day isn’t far when it will touch the 200-crore mark.

Speaking of its week 2 collection, the film earned 7.87 crore followed by 14.05 crore and 17.32 crore on its 2nd weekend. Drishyam 2 continued to make heads turn as it garnered 5.44 crore, 5.15 crore and 4.68 crore on its 2nd Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drishyam 2 has been making and breaking records at the box office with its astounding numbers right from day 1.

Now after enjoying the successful run for 2 weeks, Drishyam 2 will not only have to share the ticket window with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya but also now with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat An Action Hero.

Coming back, do you think Drishyam 2 will again dominate the box office as it did with Varun Dhawan-led? What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

