Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): After almost two weeks of its release, the Abhishek Pathak directorial has finally reached the 150-crore milestone. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor and others in key roles. The film has been jumping expectations right from day 1 as it opened to over 15 crore.

On the other hand, the film clashed with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya which release a week after Drishyam 2’s theatrical release.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Ajay Devgn starrer has maintained its pace even in week 2. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 earned around 4.5-5.5 crore* on the 13th day of its release. With the latest number, the film’s total collections now stand at 158.99-159.99 crore* at the domestic box office. The film garnered 154.49 crore 12 day

For those who’ve missed it, Koimoi also watched, reviewed Drishyam 2 and rated it with 2.5 stars.

An excerpt from the review read, “7 years later, our smartest common man Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) has now leveled up in society, from being a cable operator to being a theatre owner who also decides what films to play for maximum profit after reviewing them. The family doesn’t stay all happy as the Police re-enter their life and this time it’s IG Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna), a colleague of Meera Deshmukh (Tabu).”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

