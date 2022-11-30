Bhediya Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy has been making headlines for more than a year. The film was one of the much-awaited films of the year and created a lot of buzz on social media.

A lot of expectations were associated with the film. However, Amar Kaushik’s directorial clashed with Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 2 which has been ringing cash registers for nearly two weeks now. Nevertheless, the horror comedy is raking up good numbers despite clashing with Devgn’s film.

Bhediya was released on November 25 and has received mixed to positive reviews at the box office. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been maintaining its hold at the box office and has managed to earn 35.90 crores* so far. Even though Monday’s collection saw an expected drop due to the weekday curse, the film earned 3.50 crores on Tuesday (November 29).

As per early trends coming in, Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy earned around 3-4 crores on Wednesday. Needless to say, the film has a firm hold at the box office and would be nice as 3 crores each today and tomorrow would keep at least some sort of numbers coming in.

Going by the pace, Bhediya is likely to touch 70-75 crores lifetime. It is interesting to see how strong it manages to be in the second weekend as well once An Action Hero arrives.

Bhediya is a horror comedy flick directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon play lead roles in the film, which is set in Arunachal Pradesh. The film’s music is scored by Sachin-Jigar, while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics for the entire album.

