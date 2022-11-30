The way Indian cinema works has changed dramatically in recent years. Bollywood films have always been successful but the year 2022 has been quite difficult for the Hindi film industry. Only a few movies have managed to make a mark at the box office. However, south films such as Kantara, RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and others have managed to dominate and excel at the box office.

Commercial Hindi films starring superstars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh have failed to bring audiences to theatres. However, south superstars’ films have brought in massive moolah. So let’s take a look at the top 5 south films that shattered the records at the box office and crossed the 400 crore mark.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead has emerged as one of the highest-earning films of the year. The film managed to earn Rs 1144 crores worldwide. Now the film was recently released in Japan and it is creating history in the country. Set in pre-independence India, the film revolves around a tribal leader and an Indian British officer, who join forces to fight against British rule in India.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the south film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran among others.

KGF: Chapter 2

Kannada actor Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash, played the role of Rocky Bhai in the film KGF 2. Prashanth Neel directorial received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the direction, action sequences, cinematography and performances. However, the film turned out to be a massive success at the box office. The Kannada blockbuster, which earned 1230 crores worldwide, stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus had an impressive casting coup comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Shobitha Dhulipala, and Karthi among others onboard. The first instalment of the Tamil franchise managed to earn Rs 489 crores worldwide.

Vikram

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi created quite a storm at the box office. The edge-of-the-seat action thriller revolves around a black-ops squad leader (played by Haasan), who is adamant to bring down a drugs syndicate. The Tamil blockbuster is 426 crores at the ticket windows.

Kantara

The latest to rock the box office was Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara which was released dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The film had a theatrical run for more than 50 days and during that period the film earned 406.75 crores worldwide.

So which one of the south films have you watched this year? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

