After collecting 3.85 crores on Monday, it was a decent hold on Tuesday as 3.50 crores came in. The film has at least stayed stable and that would be nice as 3 crores each today and tomorrow would keep at least some sort of numbers coming in.

Of course, had the film played in the 4-5 crores range on a daily basis then it would have kept it in contention to the sun for that 75 crores lifetime number. Right now, it would be all about how strong it manages to be in the second weekend as well once An Action Hero arrives.

Since there would be three choices available for the audiences then (with Drishyam 2 already continuing to be strong), Bhediya would need to keep collecting and stay as closer to the 3 crores mark as possible on Friday. As long as it’s at least 2.50 crores, one can expect some sort of stability during the second weekend.

Bhediya has collected 35.90 crores* so far and stays in contention to go past the 42 crores mark by the close of the first week. Now it’s all about how much more it can keep collecting on its lifetime run so that coupled with all the digital and satellite rights being sold, there are profits that come in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

