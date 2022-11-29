This was always on the cards and it happened indeed as well. In its third weekend, Uunchai dropped further at the box office with only 2.25 crores* coming from Friday to Monday. Now during the weekdays, the film has now been running at just a show or two at select multiplexes, and as a matter of fact it’s showcasing from today onwards is further being assessed, considering Drishyam 2 is doing great guns and Bhediya has picked up well too. In such a scenario, there isn’t much stage and platform that can be provided to Uunchai, except for a few smaller auditoriums with limited capacity.

Uunchai has now collected 28.67 crores* and by the end of week should come close to the 30 crores mark. Post that may be at some multiplexes the film may find a show been reserved since there is An Action Hero coming up, which will see a decent release. In fact for the exhibition circle, there is a happy problem in hand since Drishyam 2 would continue to find audience, Bhediya too will fetch screens if it stays good during the weekdays (which it should) and then An Action Hero is as it is a new movie which would be released on a decent enough scale.

The Amitabh Bachchan led film Uunchai would fall short of Runway 34 which had also featured the legendary actor in a pivotal role and had collected 33 crores. That said, it should end up being double of his Jhund which had collected 15.16 crores at the box office in its lifetime run. Soon enough, the film will also be seen on the OTT and that should ensure far greater eyeballs for it at the small screen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

