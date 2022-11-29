After bringing in 28.55 crores over the first weekend, Bhediya needed to stay keep collecting well on Monday so that the rest of the week could bring in good returns. Since the film had collected 7.48 crores on the opening day, the drop had to be minimal so that the film could come as close to the 50 crores mark as possible before the close of week.

Well, the film collected 3.85 crores on Monday when it should have brought in more. The competition from Drishyam 2 is turning out to be way too much for the film and if not for that option available to the audience, the numbers would certainly have been a lot more. It’s a movie that deserves to be collecting more bit with audiences having another set choice, the footfalls are getting split.

So far, Bhediya has connected 32.40 crores and while 40 crores mark would be crossed by the close of first week, one waits to see how much further to that does it reach by Thursday. Hopefully, from there would be bare minimum daily drops of only 10% so that the maximum distance can be covered.

