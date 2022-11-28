Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 2 has entered its second week at the ticket windows after creating a storm at the box office since its release. The film has become the first choice for all the cinemagoers even after Bhediya’s release last week.

Several trade analysts predicted that the Ajay Devgan starrer may witness a dent in the collection following the release of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer. However, the box office collection and the advance booking at the ticket window told a different story.

So far Drishyam 2 managed to collect Rs 143 crores at the ticket windows while Bhediya managed to collect Rs 28.55 Cr in three days. As far as the competition is concerned over advance booking, Ajay Devgn’s movie has once again crossed the bridge with a huge gap.

The film has been witnessing crazy responses and the advance booking trends are just another proof. On its Day 11, Drishyam 2 has registered morning occupancy in the range of Morning Shows at 9.05%, Afternoon Shows at 11.75%, and Evening Shows at 18.07%. That indeed remains spectacular and hints at another huge Monday.

Bhediya, on the other hand, is growing with each passing day. Interestingly, it is inching closer to Drishyam 2. After seeing trends, the Amar Kaushik directorial records its morning occupancy to about 10-11% on its first Monday.

It’s worth noting that the Ajay Devgn starrer already made quite a stir at the box office and the Varun Dhawan starrer is still finding its feet at the ticket window. Going by the competition, the horror comedy is still making amazing business at the box office.

