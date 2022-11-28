Continuing its momentum well into the 10th day, Drishyam 2 scored quite well on the second Sunday as well with 17.32 crores* coming in. Now, these would have been considered to be very good numbers even in the first weekend, or without any competition whatsoever in the second weekend. However, the fact remains that there is Bhediya for competition as well and that film had started finding an audience as well. By no means it’s a pushover and still, Drishyam 2 is continuing to maintain a good lead on a daily basis, which is truly commendable.

The film has collected 143.90 crores* so far and in quick time has gone past the lifetime score of Marvel’s biggest film of 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness [130 crores], and also Gangubai Kathiawadi [129 crores], Bollywood’s first and one of the biggest successes of the year. What’s all the more exciting is that the feat has been accomplished in 10 days flat and there is so much ammunition still left for the Abhishek Pathak-directed film.

The best part is that the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has a clean run of three weeks ahead as the next big film is Avatar: The Way of Water and that releases on 16th December. That would allow it to keep the pace on not just for an entry into the 200 Crore Club but also go past Ajay Devgn’s other double century affair, Golmaal Again, which had collected 205.70 crores in its lifetime run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

