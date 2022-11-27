Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is having an unstoppable run at the box office. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya was expected to dent the glorious run of Ajay’s film, but it’s now the other way round. The film has now recorded the blockbuster numbers on the second Sunday, bigger than the opening day. Keep reading to know more.
The film hit the 100 crore mark in the first week itself and is refusing to slow down in the second week. In fact, it is way ahead than the new Bollywood release, Bedhiya. After taking a stupendous jump on second Saturday, the film again witnessed a big growth on Sunday and below are the early trends you need to know.
As per the early trends flowing in, Drishyam 2 has scored 18-20 crores on day 10 i.e. second Sunday. It’s again a huge jump from yesterday’s 14.05 crores. The overall total at the Indian box office now stands at 144.58-146.58 crores.
Drishyam 2 will now cross the 150 crore mark by tomorrow i.e. on day 11. Post then, it will be just a matter of few days to hit the double century at the box office. As Bhediya isn’t performing up to the mark, this Ajay Devgn starrer has got an added boost to its theatrical run.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
