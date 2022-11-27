Kantara starring Rishab Shetty has shattered box office myths and records with its stunning out-of-the-world performance. Made at a budget of as low as 16 crores, the film has hit the 300 crore mark in India alone. Any guesses how much profit it has made till now? Let’s find out.

Released on 30th September in the Kannada language first, this Rishab Shetty directorial is among the rarest where the film got dubbed into different Indian languages due to strong public demand. Even after a glorious run of 50 days in theatres, the film is still fetching numbers at ticket windows and is yet to end its run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest update, Kantara has earned a whopping 306.32 crores nett (inclusive of all languages) in India. If we subtract the budget of the film, which is 16 crores, the returns stand at a colossal 290.32 crores. If converted into the percentage, the film stands at a profit of 1814.50%, which is really insane!

Kantara has definitely slowed down at the box office but the weekend jumps are pushing film further with a healthy addition. Let’s see how far it will go.

Meanwhile, after the film completed 50 days in theatres recently, the makers shared their delight with a thank you note on their social media for the masses for their support and love.

“A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated. Wooaaah #Kantara #50DaysOfKantara @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur,” as tweeted by Hombale Films’ official handle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 vs Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior At The Box Office: Here’s How Both Ajay Devgn’s Money Spinners Fared In The First 9 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News