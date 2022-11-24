Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has been in the news ever since it was released, and all for good reasons. The Kannada-language film is one of the highest-grossing films of this year. The film skillfully showcases the relationship between man and nature. Recently, the actor-director revealed that he shot the climax scene with dislocated shoulders.

According to Hindustan Times, in an interview with IMDB, Rishab Shetty opened up about the phenomenal climax, which is this film’s biggest highlight. He said, “The sequence was very difficult because it was a single shot with 360-degree shots and rain effect. And it was difficult to carry water to that place. So, we asked villagers over there if we could draw water from the well there. The shoot went on for 6 to 7 days, and we used the water from there. By the time the shoot ended, the well’s water had finished. It was pretty hectic.”

He further said, “While rehearsing for that scene, I had an issue with my shoulder. During one 360-degree shot, I dislocated my shoulder. While shooting another sequence the next day, I dislocated the other sequence too. Both my shoulders were dislocated, but I continued to shoot.”

The action sequence in the climax features Rishab’s character Siva along with the villagers standing up against the film’s antagonists. Both cinema-goers and critics have praised the combat scene. Kantara was released on 30th September in Kannada and in Hindi on 14th October. Rishab Shetty-directed Kantara has made a business of 400 crores worldwide and is coming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime video on 24th November. Although Kantara’s Hindi version will not be on the OTT, the Kannada, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam versions will be released. On the work front, Rishab Shetty has not mentioned anything yet. Currently, the actor-director is basking in the success of Kantara.

