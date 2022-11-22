The trend of the re-release is in full swing and now the latest to join the list is none other than Thalaiva, Rajinikanth. The actor is celebrating his birthday next month and it is learnt that his film will be re-releasing in theatres on the auspicious occasion. But will the legendary actor manage to topple Pawan Kalyan and other stars at the box office? Keep reading to know more.

Lately, re-releasing old films of stars has become a new trend in India, especially down South. In Bollywood, to celebrate the birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, his several hits like Don, Sharabi, Namak Halal and Kaala Patthar were screened in theatres. Even stars like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu had their films screened in special shows on their respective birthdays.

Now, as per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Rajinikanth’s Baba is scheduled to be re-released on his birthday i.e. 12th December. Fans are excited to watch this supernatural film, which is even written by Rajini, in theatres. It is expected that the film will get a good number of shows and earn a good amount at the box office.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa reportedly earned 2.40 crores gross through 500+ shows arranged on his birthday. Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri had earned 2.10 crore gross through re-release. Let’s see if Rajinikanth manages to surpass these numbers on his birthday.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. Recently, he even signed two films with popular production house Lyca Productions, best known for having produced director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ along with ‘Madras Talkies’. Work on these films will begin soon after Jailer, the film that Rajini is currently working on.

