The wait is over. For long Bollywood was waiting for a biggie that hits the roof with its collections. Yes, Brahmastra was the last film where it did happen indeed but then that film was in news for over five years and was already projected as this big event release. The kind of numbers that came in there were of course justified. However what was needed was a ‘regular’ superstar driven film that arrives without the trappings of being this big magnum opus and still works with the audience. Thankfully that has happened now with Drishyam 2.

The film had scored a huge weekend already of 64.14 crores and the trending had pretty much indicated that Monday collections would definitely stay in double digits and go a bit more as well. Hence; when 11.87 crores came in, it wasn’t surprising at all. There isn’t the usual phrase like ‘passing the Monday test’ that comes into picture here because when a film is scoring with distinction right through the weekend, a follow through into the weekdays is always on the cards, especially when it has been liked as well.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is a film with really long legs and it is definitely going to keep collecting for weeks now and then into a true biggie that enters the 200 Crore Club. It has collected 76.01 crores already and on Thursday, it will enter the 100 Crore Club, hence turning out to be only the second Bollywood biggie to do that in 2022 after Brahmastra.

