Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): There is clearly no stopping for Ajay Devgn starrer as it is passed the Monday test with flying colours. The film, which was released on Friday, has been smashing records left right and centre. Co-starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta in the pivotal roles, it also stars an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor in the key roles. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film received mixed to positive reviews from audience and critics.

For the unversed, the film is the 2nd instalment of the 2015 release, which was an official remake of the Mohanlal starrer with the same title.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has once again dropped the double-digit banger. According to the latest media reports, the film has garnered around 10-12 crore* on its very first Monday. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection will now be at 74.14-76.14 crore* within just 4 days of its release. Looks like, the day it will cross the 100-crore mark isn’t that far now. The film made a total collection of 64.14 crore in the first 3 days.

Speaking about Drishyam 2’s first-weekend collection, the film opened at 15.38 crore. It later collected 21.59 crore followed by 27.17 crores, on Days 2 and 3 respectively.

Coming back, Drishyam 2 has been shattering records with his stupendous performance at the ticket windows. After becoming the 2nd highest Bollywood opener of 2022, it also scored the 2nd best weekend for a Bollywood film of 2022. In both lists, the film is yet to surpass Brahmastra’s collections as it continues to top the list.

Meanwhile, looks like within a day or two Drishyam 2 will cross the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office. What are your thoughts on the film’s raging box office collection?

