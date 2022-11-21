It was yet another decent weekend for Uunchai as over 6 crores more came in. The first weekend had seen over 10 crores being collected and ideally a score of 8 crores would have ensured a good hold over the weekdays again. However, the arrival of Drishyam 2 and its excellent run has changed the scenario for the Sooraj Barjatya film. While a lifetime of over 50 crores would have ensured a hit run, anything over 40 crores would have placed it well too. For now though, the 35 crores milestone is what the film would be looking at and for that, it cannot afford to drop much during the weekdays.

On Sunday, the film collected 2.87 crores more and that’s a fair jump over the 2.40 crores that it had accumulated on Saturday. Of course, 3 crores or more would have been ideal but then for that the audience base also needed to be much wider and here the film is restricted to the older generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total of this Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer stands at 23.62 crores and in the context of what’s happening at the box office during the last 12 months, one would still take what comes its way. One can’t demand much and as long as a film recovers its money from across all avenues and does at least some decent business at theatres, it’s decent enough.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Scores The 2nd Best Weekend For A Bollywood Film In 2022, Is Next Only To Brahmastra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News