Ajay Devgn has scored big, and how! The superstar didn’t have the best of time when his Runway 34, despite been well made, couldn’t do well in theatres (though it found better audience on OTT). His Thank God flopped badly despite being a Diwali release. However his special appearances had brought a lot of weight to Gangubai Kathiawadi (hit) and RRR (superhit). Still, what one waited for was to see him deliver a major success and that has now happened with Drishyam 2.

The film has been seeing an excellent run so far and in the process scored a big weekend for Ajay Devgn. In fact the numbers have comfortably found a place amongst his Top-3 ever and are next only to Golmaal Again and Singham Returns. Both of these were in fact big holiday releases as former had arrived on Diwali weekend while latter had an Independence Day arrival.

Here is looking at the Top-10 list of the first three day numbers of Ajay Devgn starrers:

Golmaal Again – 87.60 crores (Diwali)

Singham Returns – 78 crores (Independence Day)

Drishyam 2 – 64.14 crores

Total Dhamaal – 62.40 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 61.93 crores

Bol Bachchan – 43.10 crores

Raid – 41.01 crores

Son of Sardaar – 39.15 crores (Diwali)

De De Pyaar De – 38.54 crores

Golmaal 3 – 33.58 crores (Diwali)

As can be seen, there are multiple holiday releases in the list. Moreover, sequels or franchise products occupy number of slots as well, which again signifies the importance of creating such set ups where recall value can be high on an instalment by instalment basis, and audience interest level is sustained too. Drishyam 2 has done that already and now the wait would be on for Drishyam 3.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

