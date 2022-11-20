When there were minor dips seen during the weekdays and then a bit of a drop on the second Friday, one wondered whether Uunchai would be able to sustain well during the second week. The bigger fear was also due to Drishyam 2 going on overdrive, hence diverting a lot of audience attention towards it. Hence, the jump from Friday [1.31 crores] onwards had to be good.

Thankfully, this is what happened for the Sooraj Barjatya film as 2.42 crores came on Saturday. Now that’s good because while one could see 1.75 crores coming in, the real deal was for the film to get back to scoring over 2 crores, and that’s what has happened. With this jump coming in, now Sunday too would be at least 2.50 crores and if it somehow manages to hit the right notes and get into that 2.75-3 crores range again then one can be assured of stable weekdays ahead.

The film has so far collected 20.75 crores and should go past the 23 crores mark before the close of the second weekend. Once that happens, it’s assured that the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer will have a lifetime of at least 30 crores. There is a lot of competition that the film is facing though. On its opening there was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then this week it’s Drishyam 2 and in the coming week it’s going to be Bhediya. If not for all of these movies arriving in quick succession, Uunchai could have aimed for 50 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

