Kantara (Hindi) enjoyed a stable fifth week at the box office as well with consistent collections coming in. That said, it went below the 1 crore mark for the first time from Monday onwards, though things stabilised on Tuesday (0.80 crores), Wednesday (0.75 crores) and Thursday (0.75 crores). Of course, 1 crore per day would have helped the cause further but then the film has already covered a lot of distance so it’s about how much more it can grab in its lifetime run,

On its sixth Friday too the film was good with 0.65 crores* coming in. That has now brought the total to 79.90 crores*. As you read this, 80 crores milestone would have been surpassed and now one can foresee that by the time the sixth week would have come to a close, around 84-85 crores more would have come in.

Weekday drops and now the arrival of Drishyam 2 means that an entry into the 100 Crore Club is ruled out for the Rishab Shetty film. It should eventually close in 90-92 crores range and join the list of those select few biggies which came really close to hitting a century but somehow missed the milestone.

John Abraham has two movies in there (Batla House, Welcome Back) and ditto for Kartik Aaryan as well (Pati Patni aur Woh, Luka Chuppi). Akshay Kumar’s Baby too had just about managed to scrape through the 90 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

